USB Charge Monkey ★★★★★★

Fidget Interactive Pet Toy Monkey
Description:
Applicable age: 6 years old or older
Main material: ABS environmental protection material
Product weight: 0.15kg
Function: Smart sensor, touch interaction
Warm Tip: This product is not suitable for children under 3 years old, in case of accidental swallowing small parts
Points: We make two types of monkey
1. battery version: with built in battery , continuously playing 2 hours around it will be out of power, you need change li-on battery;
2. usb charging, rechargable. Please mention you want order which version and quantity.
Eva
Sales Manager
Shenzhen Coretek Technology Co., Ltd
Skype: usbmaker01
Cell / Wechat: 008615817402239
Address: Wealth Port, Xixiang, Bao'an, Shenzhen, China