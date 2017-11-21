CNC machining with plastic prototype

Dear Sir/Madam,



We glad to get your information posted on internet.，that you are in the market for prototype. We would like to take this opportunity to introduce our company and products, with the hope that we may work together in future. This is Keven from Ningbo redsun rapid prototype co.,ltd which is specializing in prototype for many years. we’d like to introduce this item for you, If you want to see more informations, please contact me. I will give you more details of our goods,please let us know. We will be happy to give you a quotation upon receipt of your detailed requirements.

We look forward to hearing from you soon.

With my best regards

Kelly

NING BO REDSUN RAPID PROTOTYPE CO.,LTD.

ADD:Room 1707,Zhongsu International building,NO.232 New North Road,Yuyao ,Ningbo City,Zhejiang Province,China.