CNC machining metal with rapid prototype

Hi Sir/Madam,

Glad to hear that you’re on the market for rapid prototype, we specialize in this field for 10 years, with the strength of ABS prototype,Aluminum protoype and 3D printing, with good quality and pretty competitive price. Also we have our own professional designers to meet any of your requirements.

Should you have any questions, please contact me., let’s talk details.

Best regards!

i am looking forwards to your good news

With my best regards

Kelly

NING BO REDSUN RAPID PROTOTYPE CO.,LTD.

ADD:Room 1707,Zhongsu International building,NO.232 New North Road,Yuyao ,Ningbo City,Zhejiang Province,China.