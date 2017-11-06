[Alibaba Reply Notification] Order Inquiry from Deo-Jurgen Limited, Germany







































Â









Trade Center

IP:217.225.9.*































Order Inquiry from Deo-Jurgen Limited, Germany

















View Details



Manage Your Orders

















Johnson Hugleck

Â







































Hello,

I am Johnson Hugleck, the purchasing manager at Deo-Jurgen Limited.

We are interested in your products so kindly inform me of your company terms. I hope to get response from you soonest.

















FAQ:





1. Tips for International Trading on Alibaba.com















2. Some top tips for safe trading on Alibaba.com



























Recent Activity on Alibaba.com:















1. Pipelines for ordering on Alibaba.com















2. Recent new functions and promotions on Alibaba.com







































Â









Email Setting | Cust omer Services |















Help center | My Alibaba









Â









You received this email because you are registered on Alibaba.com









Read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use



Alibaba.com Hong Kong Limited.



26/F Tower One, Times Square, 1 Matheson Street, Causeway Bay, Hong Kong



Tel: (+852) 2215-5100









Alibaba Hong Kong Limited



26th Floor, Tower 1 Matheson Street, Causeway Bay Times Square, 1



Tel:(+852) 2215-5100