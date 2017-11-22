« Audio amplifier for your choice | Main | largest manufactuer for 99% Procaine Hydrochloride »

[Alibaba Inquiry Notification] Clinton Maxwell from Australia has replied you




















Â 




Trade Center
iphone














Clinton Maxwell from Australia has replied you







Reply Now
Â 
Manage Your Orders








Clinton
Â 







Good day Dear,








Hello,

do you have a skype? , we are still waiting for thr price ?

Regards,
Clinton Maxwell(This Message is from iPhone)







Â 














FAQ:







1. Tips for International Trading on Alibaba.com







2. Some top tips for safe trading on Alibaba.com






Â 






Recent Activity on Alibaba.com:







1. Pipelines for ordering on Alibaba.com







2. Recent new functions and promotions on Alibaba.com



















Â 




Email Setting | Customer Services |







Help center | My Alibaba




Â 






You received this email because you are registered on Alibaba.com






Read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use

Alibaba.com Hong Kong Limited.

26/F Tower One, Times Square, 1 Matheson Street, Causeway Bay, Hong Kong

Tel: (+852) 2215-5100






??????????

?????????1?????1?26?

??:(+852) 2215-5100

November 22, 2017 |