[Alibaba Inquiry Notification] Clinton Maxwell from Australia has replied you

Â
Trade Center
iphone
Clinton Maxwell from Australia has replied you
Reply Now
Â
Manage Your Orders
Clinton
Â
Good day Dear,
Hello,
do you have a skype? , we are still waiting for thr price ?
Regards,
Clinton Maxwell(This Message is from iPhone)
Â
FAQ:
1. Tips for International Trading on Alibaba.com
2. Some top tips for safe trading on Alibaba.com
Â
Recent Activity on Alibaba.com:
1. Pipelines for ordering on Alibaba.com
2. Recent new functions and promotions on Alibaba.com
Â
Email Setting | Customer Services |
Help center | My Alibaba
Â
You received this email because you are registered on Alibaba.com
Read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use
Alibaba.com Hong Kong Limited.
26/F Tower One, Times Square, 1 Matheson Street, Causeway Bay, Hong Kong
Tel: (+852) 2215-5100
??????????
?????????1?????1?26?
??:(+852) 2215-5100