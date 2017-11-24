24k beauty bar







To Wisdom Team











Please advise your team sell our

beauty bar ( together with your goods if related ), it will improve your sales at least 50%, see detail below.



Our Japan customer selling in Japan

retail price US$150-300/PC , we offer them at US$5-6/PC ( custom brand & packing, strict quality standard).



Now the promote price for you only US$3-4/pc , your retail price you decide it, US$20-30/PC is not problem, or more, depends your market.



I believe you will have large

profit



Kindly look forward to real coopeperation and good news















































Item Description:



Strong vibrating massager helps relieve muscle tension and draws blood to the surface for fresh, younger-looking skin. It is stimulating the blood circulation of the face's skin- women put on makeup on the face everyday and by doing that is closing the pores of the skin , blocking the air from coming in / out and this T-Bar works also as a Skin Detox- after using it , if you have pimples or blackheads coming out from the Skin it means that the skin was with toxins - it might look as a bad thing but actually is cleaning the skin and once the skin is cleaned the pimples/blackheads would go way that means that the face blood circulation is getting back to normal health activity.







Feature:





Vibrating bar boosts circulations and relieves tension





Delivers a deep massage with 6,000 vibrations per minute. Use for three to five minutes per day





T-Shaped head adds mild vibration to push and patting face skin and therapeutic point.





Twist on/off activation





Can use in bathroom with waterproof structure.





24-karat gold nanometer technology





Free to carry with compact size.

























Quantity





1000





3000





5000





10000





20000





30000





50000









EXW Shenzhen





US$2.98





US$2.88





US$2.78





US$2.68





US$2.58





US$2.48





US$2.38





























US$10 you can get 1 sample including shipping, US$14 get 2pcs sample including shipping .



If you need approve sample or want order, please contact our sales team below.



























Eva

Sales

Manager

Shenzhen Coretek

Technology Co., Ltd

Skype:

usbmaker01

Cell / Wechat:

008615817402239

Address: Wealth

Port, Xixiang, Bao'an, Shenzhen, China





