2017 Newest Design Portable Humidifier

Dear customer,
We pleasure to share new product as follow:
No need connect the power cable,easy to take everywhere you want.
Feature:
1. 7 LED Color-Changing Light
2. With 1200mA rechargeable Polymer Li-battery, continuously work for 3-6 hours
3. Put it on the desk, or use for handy humidifier as it is only 230g
Spec:
1.Power supply: DC 3.7V 450mA
2.Power consumption: 1.4~1.66W
3.Mist output: 35ml/H
4.Use time:3~6 hrs
5.N.W.:230g 6.LED: seven colors light
7.Material:ABS+PP+silicon+electric parts
For now, we are the partner of SAMSUNG & Remax and sending the catalogue for you.
Waiting for your reply soon.
Best regards,
Mr. Bob Luo
