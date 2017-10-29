New selling offer ★★★★★★







































Kindly find attached info :



1. Magic Magnetic ball ( the one little boy is playing )

QTY/CTN: 120PCS

Carton size: 55.5x33x53cm

G.W./N.W.: 15KG/12KG.

Color box size: 10x13x4.5cm

Product size: 4x4x4cm

Description: Fidget toy

Material: ABS

Age: 3+

EXW: Shenzhen

Price: US$1.98/PC for 1000PCS-3000PCS

US$1.92/PC for 3000PCS-5000PCS

US$1.82/PC for 5000PCS-10000PCS





2. Bluetooth caps

For more designs please contact for detail and price



3. 24K Gold bar

QTY/CTN: 100PCS

Carton size: 41*38*35cm

G.W./N.W.: 15.5KG/14.5KG

EXW Shenzhen

Price: US$2.33/PC for 1000PCS-3000PCS

US$2.23/PC for 3000PCS-5000PCS

US$2.13/PC for 5000PCS-10000PCS



Please advise which items you are interested. If you have your own design or product request, please feel free to send inquiry.

We're here to help! Let's enjoy the great times we are living with!



Eva

Sales Manager

Shenzhen Coretek Technology Co., Ltd

Skype: usbmaker01

Phone / Wechat: 008615817402239

Address: Wealth Port, Xixiang, Bao'an, Shenzhen, China