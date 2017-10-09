new products-- tablet shockproof case

Good day boss,



This is Steven from TTX,we have following new products is selling very good,hopefully..you will be interested!

This is a tablet shockproof case,classic design,we have pass the SGS 1.2meter drop testing,we have following models available now:

1.iPad Pro 10.5

2.iPad Pro 12.9/new ipad pro 12.9 2017 compatible

3.ipad Pro 9.7

4.ipad air/ipad air 2/new ipad 9.7inch 2017 compatible

5.ipad mini 1/2/3 compatible

6.ipad mini 4

7.ipad 2/3/4 compatible

8.all new Amazon fire HD 8/ Amazon fire HD 7 compatible

If you have your own tablet need to develop,we can do it as well,we can do your own package as well.



Have a nice day!

Best regards



Steven Xiong/General manager

