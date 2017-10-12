« TWS apple earphone | Main

Hair straightener & curler









Professional nano titanium ultrasonic infrared personalized korean hair straightener/hair flat irons/hair iron









Specifications



Infrared heat technology


Ceramic tourmaline plates with ionic technology for even heating


6 temperature settings ( 130 to 230C & 250 to 450F)


90 sec heat-up time (reach high temps)


2" floating plate


PTC heat with ceramic coated


Sample making as yours








Item




Infrared Hair Straightener






heating element




PTC





heat plates



/ceramic coated / titanium/ tourmaline/ Aluminum/ Oxidation titanium






temperature




from 80-230Celsius , like 80,85,90¡­230 Celsius






maximum temperature




80 celsius






minimum temperature




230 celsius






indicator




LCD indicator.






swivel cord




2.5m, 360 degree cord for easy and convenient performance






Voltage




Dual voltage, suitabel for global






switch




simple on-off switch






technical parameters




110-240V 110-120V 220-240V 50HZ/60HZ 50W






character




60 minutes auto shut off






sample time




one week(by courier service(Fedex,DHL,UPS,TNT,EMS....)






Belivery




by sea/air/courier






Payment




T/T,L/C,west union, paypal(for sample)






warranty




one year








Infrared Heat



Infrared heat penetrates the hair cuticle to seal in natural moisture, increase shine and minimize heat damage. Less stress on the cuticle means healthier hair overa




Ceramic tourmaline plates use ionic technology to maintain even heat and distribute it smoothly throughout the hair, leading to less tugging and tearing, which is the main cause of frizz.






Packaging & Shipping



Packaging and shipping:


Magnetic Box /gift box/4 C box


including Insert tray with one manual and warranty book and cord label


Quantities of 20 container:15000pcs


Quantities of 40 container:25000pcs


Quantities of 40 container:32000pcs


Shiping terms :FOBshenzhen ,CIF,CFR





Shipping:by air /sea/express











Certifications









Company Information












Our Services




1.Our 90% products are patented



2.We are familiar with the processes of various countries safety approval, save your valuable time.



3.We provide various fashion style hair salon products for you.



4. We always try our best to fit customers needs, Like, packaging , products material colour and other detail we can do as our customers reuquest.



5.We accept many kinds of payment like TT,LC,paypal etc.



6.We gareentee our products quality.



7.Excellent technology and technicians ( we have been in this field for 14 years)



8.We provide you products with good quality and reasonable price.



9.We have the independent lab to do the quality test, we also have a strick quality control



department, this makes we have a very top quality products



10.For the proven technique and perfect production equipment we reduce the producing cost so our price is very cheap)













Melody


Business Development Supervisor


Phone / Whatsapp / Wechat: 008615817402239


Email: magicboxmiracle@163.com


Terms: FOB Dongguan, China

