Hair straightener & curler

Professional nano titanium ultrasonic infrared personalized korean hair straightener/hair flat irons/hair iron
Specifications
Infrared heat technology
Ceramic tourmaline plates with ionic technology for even heating
6 temperature settings ( 130 to 230C & 250 to 450F)
90 sec heat-up time (reach high temps)
2" floating plate
PTC heat with ceramic coated
Sample making as yours
Item
Infrared Hair Straightener
heating element
PTC
heat plates
/ceramic coated / titanium/ tourmaline/ Aluminum/ Oxidation titanium
temperature
from 80-230Celsius , like 80,85,90¡230 Celsius
maximum temperature
80 celsius
minimum temperature
230 celsius
indicator
LCD indicator.
swivel cord
2.5m, 360 degree cord for easy and convenient performance
Voltage
Dual voltage, suitabel for global
switch
simple on-off switch
technical parameters
110-240V 110-120V 220-240V 50HZ/60HZ 50W
character
60 minutes auto shut off
sample time
one week(by courier service(Fedex,DHL,UPS,TNT,EMS....)
Belivery
by sea/air/courier
Payment
T/T,L/C,west union, paypal(for sample)
warranty
one year
Infrared Heat
Infrared heat penetrates the hair cuticle to seal in natural moisture, increase shine and minimize heat damage. Less stress on the cuticle means healthier hair overa
Ceramic tourmaline plates use ionic technology to maintain even heat and distribute it smoothly throughout the hair, leading to less tugging and tearing, which is the main cause of frizz.
Packaging & Shipping
Packaging and shipping:
Magnetic Box /gift box/4 C box
including Insert tray with one manual and warranty book and cord label
Quantities of 20 container:15000pcs
Quantities of 40 container:25000pcs
Quantities of 40 container:32000pcs
Shiping terms :FOBshenzhen ,CIF,CFR
Shipping:by air /sea/express
Certifications
Company Information
Our Services
1.Our 90% products are patented
2.We are familiar with the processes of various countries safety approval, save your valuable time.
3.We provide various fashion style hair salon products for you.
4. We always try our best to fit customers needs, Like, packaging , products material colour and other detail we can do as our customers reuquest.
5.We accept many kinds of payment like TT,LC,paypal etc.
6.We gareentee our products quality.
7.Excellent technology and technicians ( we have been in this field for 14 years)
8.We provide you products with good quality and reasonable price.
9.We have the independent lab to do the quality test, we also have a strick quality control
department, this makes we have a very top quality products
10.For the proven technique and perfect production equipment we reduce the producing cost so our price is very cheap)
Melody
Business Development Supervisor
Phone / Whatsapp / Wechat: 008615817402239
Email: magicboxmiracle@163.com
Terms: FOB Dongguan, China