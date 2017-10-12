Hair straightener & curler

















Professional nano titanium ultrasonic infrared personalized korean hair straightener/hair flat irons/hair iron



















Specifications







Infrared heat technology





Ceramic tourmaline plates with ionic technology for even heating





6 temperature settings ( 130 to 230C & 250 to 450F)





90 sec heat-up time (reach high temps)





2" floating plate





PTC heat with ceramic coated





Sample making as yours

















Item









Infrared Hair Straightener













heating element









PTC











heat plates







/ceramic coated / titanium/ tourmaline/ Aluminum/ Oxidation titanium













temperature









from 80-230Celsius , like 80,85,90¡­230 Celsius













maximum temperature









80 celsius













minimum temperature









230 celsius













indicator









LCD indicator.













swivel cord









2.5m, 360 degree cord for easy and convenient performance













Voltage









Dual voltage, suitabel for global













switch









simple on-off switch













technical parameters









110-240V 110-120V 220-240V 50HZ/60HZ 50W













character









60 minutes auto shut off













sample time









one week(by courier service(Fedex,DHL,UPS,TNT,EMS....)













Belivery









by sea/air/courier













Payment









T/T,L/C,west union, paypal(for sample)













warranty









one year

















Infrared Heat







Infrared heat penetrates the hair cuticle to seal in natural moisture, increase shine and minimize heat damage. Less stress on the cuticle means healthier hair overa









Ceramic tourmaline plates use ionic technology to maintain even heat and distribute it smoothly throughout the hair, leading to less tugging and tearing, which is the main cause of frizz.













Packaging & Shipping







Packaging and shipping:





Magnetic Box /gift box/4 C box





including Insert tray with one manual and warranty book and cord label





Quantities of 20 container:15000pcs





Quantities of 40 container:25000pcs





Quantities of 40 container:32000pcs





Shiping terms :FOBshenzhen ,CIF,CFR











Shipping:by air /sea/express























Certifications



















Company Information

























Our Services









1.Our 90% products are patented







2.We are familiar with the processes of various countries safety approval, save your valuable time.







3.We provide various fashion style hair salon products for you.







4. We always try our best to fit customers needs, Like, packaging , products material colour and other detail we can do as our customers reuquest.







5.We accept many kinds of payment like TT,LC,paypal etc.







6.We gareentee our products quality.







7.Excellent technology and technicians ( we have been in this field for 14 years)







8.We provide you products with good quality and reasonable price.







9.We have the independent lab to do the quality test, we also have a strick quality control







department, this makes we have a very top quality products







10.For the proven technique and perfect production equipment we reduce the producing cost so our price is very cheap)



























