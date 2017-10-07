2017 newest gift

Dear Sirs,
It's Lucky From Beray China . Hope this letter find you well .
The Phone ring holder or lens are the gift in 2017.
Because them were exported top one.
Color, logo and packing can all be customized, and we offer free artwork .
If you need to know more information , please contact us and deep talk.
Waiting for your feedback !
Best regars ,
Lucky
It's Lucky From Beray China . Hope this letter find you well .
The Phone ring holder or lens are the gift in 2017.
Because them were exported top one.
Color, logo and packing can all be customized, and we offer free artwork .
If you need to know more information , please contact us and deep talk.
Waiting for your feedback !
Best regars ,
Lucky