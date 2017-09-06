Shipping from China

Dear manager,
Have a nice day!
I am a forwarder working in KingSoon International Co., Ltd.
KingSoon International Co., Ltd. is a professional international
transportation company founded 2004 in shenzhen china. Our specialties are:
1. One-stop service to clients all over the world.
2.
Goods collection from factories within china (Cheaper with combined
freight).
3. Delivery time confirmation.
4. Cargo inspection.
5.
Packaging.
6. Goods insurance.
7. Express Shipping:
Please don't hesitate to contact me if you have the cargo need to ship from
china to your country ,i am always waiting for you .
wish your business better and better .thank you
Best Regards
hellen (General Manager)
Kingsoon
international transportation
company
===========================================
whatsapp:15986752557
QQ: 1074862289
Email Address: hellenkingsoon@aliyun.com
skype:hellenkingsoon
wechat:hellenxiao10