mini fan, humidifier,oil diffuser, night light & hand warmer bank manufacturer



We specialize in the creative gifts field since 2008, as the good manufacturer for gifts for W company and Remax,Brookstone,Samsung,Kawachi for 4 years.



All our products meet CE/GS/ROHS/FCC approved, and with RGD Less than 2%.,delay in delivery less than 3%,Lower cost than 2~5%.



Our products includs mini fan, humidifier,oil diffuser,hand warmer and nightlight/light projector.Ensure 8~10 new products per year.



3,000 square meters factory and 10 in-house R&D team will make your OEM/ODM order happen！



Contact us for our products information and price list .



A good choice for business expansion.



Warmest regards,



Mr. Bob Luo /WISG

Whatsapp/Tel: +86 13823163913