Interactive Baby Monkey Sound

Size:130mm

Material:ABS + PVC

Color: Green, Purple















Package include:

1pcs X Fingerlings Baby Monkey(Color Sent randomly)





















It love to grab onto things. . . Especially your fingers!

Fingerlings respond to sound, motion, and touch with blinking eyes, head turns, and silly monkey babble.

Blow them kisses and they will kiss you back!

Hang them upside-down by the tail and watch them monkey around!

Pet them to sleep or make a loud noise and watch them get excited!







FRIENDSHIP AT YOUR FINGERTIPS

With Fingerlings, fun is always close at hand. Literally! These miniature baby monkeys cling to your fingers and go where you go. They¡¯re full of hugs, love and mischief¡ªall they need is your care and attention. They react to sound, motion and touch, make fun little monkey noises, and move in ways that will make you squeal with delight. Friendship really is at your fingertips!







COMPANIONS THAT COME TO LIFE

With over 40 animations and SFX, these adorable newborns are a lively bunch. Clinging to your finger is only the beginning! They also make kissing sounds, chatter away in monkey babble, open and close their eyes, hang by their tails and more. Discover all of the fun, wild and wacky ways that they respond to your touch and voice.









SWING THEM.

These little babies are monkeys after all, and they love nothing more than hanging by their tails. See what responses you activate when you turn their world upside down.









PET THEM.

Give your baby monkeys some tender loving care, and they¡¯ll soak it right up. From soft cooing sounds to happy eye blinks, you¡¯ll see that a little love can go a long, long way.









ROCK THEM TO SLEEP.

Baby monkeys need their naptime. Cradle them in your hands, rock them to sleep and watch them drift off to dreamland.















































