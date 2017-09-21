Bluetooth speaker suppliers

Nice day, Glad to hear you are in Sound market, We are Supplier for Bluetooth speaker,Bluetooth speaker with LED light,bluetooth amplifier...
Our product has the following advantages:
1,High quality. ISO9001 certificated.
2,Warranty:2-3years.
3,Competitive price and quality.
4,Accept small order.
5, Many types of raw material .
6, wholesale price to buy the sample of the wholesaler.
7. Stock products, and Fast delivery.
Wish you will interested in the sound we are selling . .
The pricelist will be send to you , If you are interested in. Contact me pls..
Sunny Wong
Shenzhen Jumpta Technology Co. Ltd (HK JiaTai Technology Limited)
Add: 6F, A7 building, Tian Rui Industrial Zone, Fu Yuan 1st road,
Fu Yong Town, BaoAn District, Shen Zhen city, China. 518103
Our product has the following advantages:
1,High quality. ISO9001 certificated.
2,Warranty:2-3years.
3,Competitive price and quality.
4,Accept small order.
5, Many types of raw material .
6, wholesale price to buy the sample of the wholesaler.
7. Stock products, and Fast delivery.
Wish you will interested in the sound we are selling . .
The pricelist will be send to you , If you are interested in. Contact me pls..
Sunny Wong
Shenzhen Jumpta Technology Co. Ltd (HK JiaTai Technology Limited)
Add: 6F, A7 building, Tian Rui Industrial Zone, Fu Yuan 1st road,
Fu Yong Town, BaoAn District, Shen Zhen city, China. 518103