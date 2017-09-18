Bluetooth speaker for your choice.

Dear Manager:

We are glad to meet you here. This is Sunny from ShenZhen Jumpta.

We are a manufacturer in ShenZhen city China, founded over 10years.

Smart Bluetooth speaker are our main products.

We have many Multifunction Bluetooth speaker, include free answer, TF card, AUX, FM,USB, LED, waterproof etc.

They can be used in bedroom, living room, kitchen, hotel, coffee shop etc. Many customers like it as a gift.

Welcome to ODM/OEM. Print your Logo or company name on the products.

Waiting for your email soon. Thanks!

My email address:

Sunny Wong

Shenzhen Jumpta Technology Co. Ltd (HK JiaTai Technology Limited)

Add: 6F, A7 building, Tian Rui Industrial Zone, Fu Yuan 1st road,

Fu Yong Town, BaoAn District, Shen Zhen city, China. 518103