99% Procaine Hydrochloride of manufactuer

Product Name：Lidocaine Hydrochloride
FunctionMain functions are as follows:
1.Local anesthetic.
2. Treating Epilepsy.
3. Treating Asthma.ApplicationsMain applications are as follows:
Applied in pharmaceuticalfields.
ITEMS
SPECIFICATIONS
RESULTS
Appearance
White crystalline powder
Pass
Purity
99.00%-101.00%
99.52%
Identification
Chloridate
Positive
Test A
Positive
Melting point
74-79 degree
76-78 degree
Appearance of solution
Clear and colourless
Pass
Water
5.5-7.0%
6.7%
Acidity PH
4.0-5.5
5.2
Sulphated ash
0.10% max
0.08%
Heavy metals
5ppm max
Pass
2, 6-Dimethylaniline
100ppm max
Pass
