2017 newest power banks for Festival gift

Hi Dear,
A nice day.This is tansy from Shareway Electronics Co.,Ltd.which is a leading manufacturer of Power Bank.
Our Advantages:
(1):Fast delievery time;
(1):Offer you the competitive price.
(2):We focus on OEM/ODM services for our customers.can design new product appearance of power bank,die sinking,print logo on products according to the requirements.
(3):Have some popular hot sales items in the market,such as the round shape,super slim,fast charge QC3.0,cable built-in power banks.
(4):Exported to Southeast Asia,the Middle East,America,England,Italy and other western countries and regions.
(5):Logo printing service;
All products carry CE.FCC and RoHS marks.For added assurance,all products come with one-year warranties.
We will be your reliable business partner.
Rgs,
Tait Wang
Shenzhen Shareway Electronic Company Limited
Building2,Jingwan Industry park,Xixiang town,Baoan district,Shenzhen,China