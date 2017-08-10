Antibiotics are powerful medicines that fightbacterial infections. Used properly, antibiotics can save lives.

There are various antibiotics available and they come in various different brand names.

Antibiotics are usually grouped together based on how they work. Each type of antibiotic only works against certain types of bacteria or parasites. This is why different antibiotics are used to treat different types of infection. The main types of antibiotics include:

*Penicillins- for example, ampicillin, penicillin,flucloxacillinandamoxicillin.

*Cephalosporins- for example,ceftriaxone, cefuroxime and cefixime.

*Tetracyclines- for example,tetracycline,doxycyclineandoxytetracycline.

*Aminoglycosides- for example,gentamicinandtobramycin.

*Macrolides- for example,erythromycin,azithromycinandclarithromycin.

*Sulfonamides and trimethoprim- for example,co-trimoxazole.

*Metronidazoleandtinidazole.

*Quinolones- for example,ciprofloxacin,levofloxacinandnorfloxacin.

Antibiotics can be taken by mouth as liquids, tablets, or capsules, or they can be given by injection. Usually, people who need to have an antibiotic by injection are in hospital because they have a severe infection. Antibiotics are also available as creams, ointments, or lotions to apply to the skin to treat certain skin infections.

