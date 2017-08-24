Patented Products Wireless Remote Control Heated Insole Do you want to have it?

Dear friend,
Thank you for your reading my email
Shengyang Tech. Co., Ltd. which is mainly R&D and manufacture heating system in gloves, jackets, shoes,caps, blanket etc. We had designed 5V heating system that means no need batteries, if you have powerbank, it also can working. and heating system with APP control temperature with bluetooth. etc.
We hope to have the chance to cooperate with you in the nearly future. We are sure we can meet your requirements based on our high quality, best price, good services and prompt shipment etc. Welcome OEM&ODM.
Be responsible for each product
Same price, better performance and service
Same function, but lower prices
Best Regards
惠州市盛阳科技有限公司
SHENGYANG TECHNOLOGY
Tel:+86-0752-2149620
Fax:+86-0752-2147052
QQ:3269033289
website: syheating.en.alibaba.com