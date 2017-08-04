How can we provide the batteries for you?





Hello Sir&Madam

I am Cindy from LU'S company.We are the

supplier of lithium batteries and rechargeable batteries ,our products include

LISOCL2 3.6V ,NI-MH&NI-CD,LI-PO&LI-ION and 18650&26650 cell.

Look

forward to hearing from you.



Thanks &

B.Regards

Cindy

*****************************************************************************

Lu's

Technology Co.,Limited

Skype: cindylu0208

Add:Room D10, 6th Floor, Block

C, Shenfang Building, No.100, Zhenhua Road,

Futian District, Shenzhen, China

518031

Tel:+86-755-83938321