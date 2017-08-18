Glusose infusion



Dear Manager,



How are you?



I am Carrie from ZMC Pharma. We are main(top 3) exporters of glucose infusion in China. Our main products are Finished medicines and Medical products.



We are a state-owned enterprise and started our business in 1984.



We have plenty of experiences on exporting. We often do business with Africa countries such as Nigeria, Cameroon, Chad; South America countries such as Peru, Chile; Asia countries such as Pakistan, Bangladesh; and also Middle East countries such as Turkey, Syria.



We will be happy to give you a quotation upon receipt of your detailed requirements, thank you!



More information:



Ms.Carrie

What’s App(Tel): 0086-571-28190078

Mob: 0086-13738107421