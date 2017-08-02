Bluetooth audio amplifier for your choice

Hope you can find your favorite products from my email. This is Sunny Wong from ShenZhen Jumpta.

We are a manufacturer in ShenZhen city China, set up more than ten years.

Audio amplifier are our main products now.

Hi-Fi, 2 channels, bluetooth, Class D, digital. APTX etc.

They are be used for indoor, such as bedroom, living room, kitchen, hotel, coffee shop etc.

Welcome to ODM/OEM. Print your Logo or company name on the products.

Waiting for your email soon. Thanks!

Sunny Wong

Shenzhen Jumpta Technology Co. Ltd (HK JiaTai Technology Limited)

Add: 6F, A7 building, Tian Rui Industrial Zone, Fu Yuan 1st road,

Fu Yong Town, BaoAn District, Shen Zhen city, China. 518103