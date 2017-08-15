« Artemether inj anti malarial products | Main

[Alibaba Notification] Jennifer Mendy from (United Kingdom) has sent you an inquiry
















 




Trade Center
 














Jennifer Mendy from (United Kingdom) has sent you an inquiry







Reply Now
 
Manage Your Orders








Jennifer
 







Good day Dear,








A price inquiry from Jennifer Mendy in Scotland (United Kingdom) is waiting for you on Alibaba.com. View full details of this price inquiry and submit your quotation!

Regards,
Jennifer Mendy.







 














FAQ:







1. Tips for International Trading on Alibaba.com







2. Some top tips for safe trading on Alibaba.com






 






Recent Activity on Alibaba.com:







1. Pipelines for ordering on Alibaba.com







2. Recent new functions and promotions on Alibaba.com



















 




Email Setting | Customer Services |







Help center | My Alibaba




 






You received this email because you are registered on Alibaba.com






Read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use

Alibaba.com Hong Kong Limited.

26/F Tower One, Times Square, 1 Matheson Street, Causeway Bay, Hong Kong

Tel: (+852) 2215-5100






??????????

?????????1?????1?26?

??:(+852) 2215-5100

August 15, 2017 |