Account Alert: df27e3ee93a72648@typepad.com

Dear df27e3ee93a72648,
Dated: August 30, 2017.
This is to inform your email account (df27e3ee93a72648@typepad.com) service is currently out-dated and some of your incoming & outgoing messages status already showing pending in our server.
Your service to send/receive E-messages could be suspended next 24 hours time if not verified.
You are requested to quickly click below verify button to update/activate your service in full and start enjoying your E-messages service again.
Click here to verify
Note:
Your email account send/receive services will permanently be disabled if you fail to verify correctly.
©
2017 Email Administrator. All Rights Reversed.
****************************** ****************************** ****************************** ******