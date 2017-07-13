I want to buy your products from your website

Dear Friends,

Good day !

We are professional manufacturers on USB flash drive, power bank, memory cards and etc..

We can print customer LOGO or artwork on the products. Customized design of USB drive are also available.

Welcome to visit our factory at any time.

Best regards,

Eva ling

Synortic Technology Limited

Tel: 0086 755 28220731

Cell/whatapp: +86 189 2679 3423

ADD: 5/F, Bld A.No 10,East district, Shangxue industrial area, bantian town, Longgang district, Shenzhen city, Guangdong province, China 518129