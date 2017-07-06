Dear sir,
Synortic focused on USB drive and power bank manufacture since 2009.
We can let your cost down 10%,and offer 2years quality guarantee. Call me, let’s talk details.
Best regards,
Eva ling
Synortic Technology Limited
Tel: 0086 755 28220731
Cell/whatapp: +86 189 2679 3423
ADD: 5/F, Bld A.No 10,East district, Shangxue industrial area, bantian town, Longgang district, Shenzhen city, Guangdong province, China 518129
Synortic focused on USB drive and power bank manufacture since 2009.
We can let your cost down 10%,and offer 2years quality guarantee. Call me, let’s talk details.
Best regards,
Eva ling
Synortic Technology Limited
Tel: 0086 755 28220731
Cell/whatapp: +86 189 2679 3423
ADD: 5/F, Bld A.No 10,East district, Shangxue industrial area, bantian town, Longgang district, Shenzhen city, Guangdong province, China 518129