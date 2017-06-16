USB flash drives with Rock-bottom price and top quality/ CE+ROHS Certificate



Hi Purchasing Manager,



Hope everything goes well with you.



Vivian, here. Our company ShenZhen JiaChang Trading CO.,Ltd has been in gift USBs for more than 8 years.



Below are our advantages for your reference, hope we can promote an opportunity to cooperate with you.



1. Lowest price. Because, we have our own USB chip factory. In this way, can get the most competitive price for USB chip at the same quality grade.

2. Fast response. We are working over 10 working hours per day. So does Sunday. Which we can be online to answers your any questions when needed.

3. Top quality. We here have strong QC system. Each products will be tested 3 times before reach you.

4. Adequate inventory. We here have many models in stocked. Which can help customers to save much time to get goods.

5. Strong ability to develop new design. Once have any new design, we will send to our customers at first time.

6. Perfect after-sale service. If any defects, please return us, and we will exchange them for you.



Please do not hesitate to contact us if any interest.



We looking forward to serving you.



Thanks a lot for your attention.



Best regards,



Vivian Liu

ShenZhen JiaChang Trading CO.,Ltd

Address: Electronic science and technology building, ShenNan road, FuTian District, ShenZhen city, GuangDong province, China

Mail: vivianjcusb@hotmail.com