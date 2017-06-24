This could help CEOs





Smart Touch Music Flower Pot with Bluetooth Speakers and Colorful Night Light Music Plant Lamp Rechargeable Wireless Round Pot

































Product description:

*Do you want to find another way to communicate with your plants?Have you ever received a response from plants when you touch them?

*Let's try our music pots. This is a sturdy flower pot, you can plant any plants you like, watering, fertilizing.

-Speaker specifications: ¦Õ50mm5W3¦¸

-Signal to noise ratio: 90dB

-Frequency response range: 20 ~ 20KHz

-Bluetooth transmission distance: 10M

-Battery: 1200mAh rechargeable lithium battery

-Working voltage: 3.7V

-Charging parameters: 5V 1A

-Charging time: about 4 hours

-Play time: about 12 hours

-Product Size: 114 * 114 * 117mm

-Product weight: 400g

Package included:

1* Smart flower pot (This product does not contain plants. )

1* USB Charger

1* User Manual

Play

Long press the POWER cue the stereo and go into the harp mode. Touching plants can be played on the piano, click the NEXT to switch the song.

Bluetooth

in the shutdown state, long press the POWER wait until finish hint sound, light according to the mode switch button to enter the Bluetooth(K3) flashing blue lights when the Bluetooth paiting, successful matches the blue lights went out.

Colorful light

The keys mode: Gently press the lights turn on the light(including two kinds of warm light and seven colored breathing lamps).Click on the switch or turn off the night light again.

Touch-mode: Long press the light the green light flashed several times, turn on the light touch function, the night light can be switched or turned off by touching the plant.

Screebl:

Play mode and Bluetooth mode, in the case of standby, ten minutes will automatically be turned off.



















Eva



Shenzhen Coretek Technology Co.,Ltd



Email: coremould@163.com



Skype: usbmaker01



Whatsapp / Cell / Wechat: 008615817402239