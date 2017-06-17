RE: QC Report

Hi,
We supply power bank and USB drive with good quality and very competitive price. Hope to be a partner of your company!
E-catalog will be provided if needed.
Email me or just call me directly. Thank you!
Best regards,
Eva ling
Synortic Technology Limited
Tel: 0086 755 28220731
Cell/whatapp: +86 189 2679 3423
ADD: 5/F, Bld A.No 10,East district, Shangxue industrial area, bantian town, Longgang district, Shenzhen city, Guangdong province, China 518129
We supply power bank and USB drive with good quality and very competitive price. Hope to be a partner of your company!
E-catalog will be provided if needed.
Email me or just call me directly. Thank you!
Best regards,
Eva ling
Synortic Technology Limited
Tel: 0086 755 28220731
Cell/whatapp: +86 189 2679 3423
ADD: 5/F, Bld A.No 10,East district, Shangxue industrial area, bantian town, Longgang district, Shenzhen city, Guangdong province, China 518129