RE: QC Report

Hi,

We supply power bank and USB drive with good quality and very competitive price. Hope to be a partner of your company!

E-catalog will be provided if needed.

Email me or just call me directly. Thank you!

Best regards,

Eva ling

Synortic Technology Limited

Tel: 0086 755 28220731

Cell/whatapp: +86 189 2679 3423

ADD: 5/F, Bld A.No 10,East district, Shangxue industrial area, bantian town, Longgang district, Shenzhen city, Guangdong province, China 518129