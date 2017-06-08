Magic cube

Luxury EDC Infinity Cube Mini For Stress Relief Fidget Anti Anxiety Stress Funny
Product Description
Brand
Unbranded
Year
2017
Recommended Age Range
7-70 Years Age
Material
ABS Plastic + Metal
MPN
Does Not Apply
Country/Region of Manufacture
China
Gender
Unisex
Fit For
Adul / kids
For
Fidgeting Anti Anxiety Stress girl women men boy
Fashion design,100% RUUHEE Brand New,high quality!
?No corners are cut in the fabrication of each Infinity Cube. Every component of the Infinity Cube is made from premium materials, CNC machined, and hand finished.
?A fidget break while studying or working will relieve the built up anxiety and stress, clearing your mind to tackle that project.
?Each sub cube is precisely machined and assembled to form an overall size of 40mm cubed.When laid flat, Infinity Cube is only 20mm thick, no thicker than your wallet,
and easily pocket-able.