« # Business opportunity # USB flash drives -- Factory directly sale | Main

Magic cube







Luxury EDC Infinity Cube Mini For Stress Relief Fidget Anti Anxiety Stress Funny









































Product Description











Brand


Unbranded




Year


2017




Recommended Age Range


7-70 Years Age




Material


ABS Plastic + Metal




MPN


Does Not Apply




Country/Region of Manufacture


China




Gender


Unisex




Fit For


Adul / kids




For


Fidgeting Anti Anxiety Stress girl women men boy







Fashion design,100% RUUHEE Brand New,high quality!
?No corners are cut in the fabrication of each Infinity Cube. Every component of the Infinity Cube is made from premium materials, CNC machined, and hand finished. 
?A fidget break while studying or working will relieve the built up anxiety and stress, clearing your mind to tackle that project.
?Each sub cube is precisely machined and assembled to form an overall size of 40mm cubed.When laid flat, Infinity Cube is only 20mm thick, no thicker than your wallet,
and easily pocket-able.

June 08, 2017 |