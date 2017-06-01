LED Bluetooth Speaker Hand Spi











Features:

Fingertip gyro is a hot US toy, made of stainless steel, bronze, titanium, or stainless steel. With the opponent's toys on the player's enthusiasm, this products are very hot in Europe and the United States market.

Many people think that this product can help them quit smoking, ADHD, obsessive-compulsive disorder, anxiety, post-traumatic stress disorder, insomnia or meditation.

Material: ABS + Ceramic

Function: Fast Rotating (Note: Spin time varies depending on strength used)

Apply age: More than 6+ years old children, adults, the elderly and other groups

Bearing: Fast-speed idler bearing



Kind note:There are White, Blue, Green, Pink,Pls leave us message about the color you need ,otherwise we will send random color



Why research and development of Hand Spinner?

3.This product uses ceramic bearings and steel counterweight bearings, with high-density plastic frame, control costs while maintaining the alloy gyro of playability and speed.



Package:

1 X Hand Spinner







