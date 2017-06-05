bluetooth music cap

Whatsapp / Cell Phone: +8615817402239
Email: sales@coretekgifts.com coremould@163.com
Description:
Ideally suited
to those morning jogs, this Bluetooth wireless baseball cap with built in
headphones looks stylish and brings the added bonus of wireless connectivity.
So as well as
keeping the sun out of your eyes it will let you listen to music from Bluetooth
supported devices like your phone.
With built in
headphones and Bluetooth 4.1 connectivity this hat is easy to connect to your
gadgets, such as smart phones, tablets, music players and other portable
devices.
Just put in the
ear buds and once paired this Bluetooth headset can receive music from your
phone or tablet.
without the
need for wires, and whats more the volume and track selection can be adjusted
directly from the cap itself, so there is no need to delve into your pocket to
bring out your phone.
Enjoy the
convenience of wireless connectivity as Bluetooth 4.1 provides a stable and
efficient connect between gadgets up to 10 meters away without interference, lag
or distortions.
The Bluetooth
receiver is light and compact with its own pouch tucked inside the cap. Don't
worry if the hat gets sweaty or dirty because if you need to wash it then the
earphones and receiver are easily removable and can be slid back into place
effortlessly after.
You can charge the item through
USB.
Specifications:
chargeable
battery
charge via USB
Cable
long stand-by
time
Bluetooth
4.1
easy to connect
to your gadgets
suited to those
morning jogs
Bluetooth:
V4.1
Battery: 200mAh
polymer battery
Transmission
distance: about 10 meters
Channel:
stereo
Material:
Cotton
Depth of the
hat: 10cm
Length of brim:
9.5cm
Width of brim:
17.5cm
Hat
circumference: 56cm~68cm
Color: Black/Red/White/Blue
Package
Included:
1 x Bluetooth
Cap
1 x USB
cable
1 x
instruction
