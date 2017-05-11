True wireless earbuds with CSR4.2 chip/2017 new mode

Hi ,

I can feel u are a turth buyer .

Here mainly work for the TWS earbuds ,can support sample do the test .



Can support small MOQ ,such as 100units.



Today recommend u TWS earbuds with 400MAH battery charger case private with patent design ,



Pls check the new mode of DX-T02:



Model : DX-T02:



1.Bluetooth version: CSR4.2



2.RF range: up to 8-10 meters



3.Music playing time: 4 hours



4.Talking time: 4hours



5.Charging time:1~2hours



6.Color: black and OEM color



7. Size of earphone: 18*18*20mm



Wait your reply ,thanks