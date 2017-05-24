Rainbow TriFidget Hand Spinner

Rainbow Tri Fidget Hand Spinner Metal Bearing Toy EDC Focus Stress Relaxing Toy
Product Description
Specifications
Material: Zinc Alloy
Function: Educational toys, Interactive toys
Package Included:1*Hand Spinner
Color:Rainbow
The spinner can used this way:
Hold
spinner in one hand and use the other hand to spin it rapidly using small
continuous strikes to keep it spinning indefinitely with practice spinners
can be spun using one hand only using the fingers of one hand to stop and
start spinning. These are perfect pocket pieces for people wanting something
small,simple,discrete and fun-also effective for focus,stress relief and
deep thought.
Features:
Great For SBDX Hand spinner,Helps Relieve Stress.
Perfect size suitable for Adults and kids over 7 years old.
Easy To Carry,Small,Simple,Discrete and Fun,also effective for Focus and
Deep Thought
Use This Way:Hold spinner in one hand and use the other hand to spin it
rapidly using small continuous strikes to keep it spinning indefinitely with
practice,spinners can be spun using one hand only using the fingers of one
hand to stop and start spinning.
Note:
Please allow 2-3 cm difference due to manual measurement. Besides different
computers display colors differently, the color of the actual item may vary
slightly from the below images, thanks for your understanding(1 inch = 2.54
cm)
Eva
Sales Manager
Shenzhen Coretek Technology Co.,Ltd
Wechat / Phone / Whatsapp: 0086 15817402239
Email: coremould@163.com sales@coretekgifts.com