iPad Pro LCD assembly new arrivals

Hi,

I’m Anita from RED PARTS Shenzhen.we supplied phone&tablet parts for 9 years.



Today i am writing to update our new arrival for iPad Pro LCD&digitizer assembly in stock.

iPad Pro (12.9") LCD Assembly Black/White -- Full original new, touch etc functions all tested before shipping.



iPad series digitizer assembly and for more latest parts you are interested in, just let me know.



If you need any quotation and details,feel free to contact me.

Best Regards,

Anita

Sales Representative

RED PARTS CO.,LTD Trust comes from focus & profession.

Office: +86-755 89489801

Mobile: +86 151 7342 3855

Address: F4,1980 Cultural Creative Park, Minzhi Area,Shenzhen,China