Fidget Tumbler Rollver Wooden



Feature:


 




100% brand new and high quality.




Quantity: 1




In stress, anxiety and distracted, can press repeatedly, to adjust the mood




  Suitable for everyone, as long as a few minutes a day can effectively help you improve your focus and hand-eye coordination.




  Can bring you endless happiness and surprise!




  Anytime, anywhere can play.Concerned about this in the development process, put in any place are very beautiful and compelling




  Size: 92mm*26mm(height*diameter)



  Trendy and interesting toys



Carry convenience




Do manual work is delicate, comfortable feel




Anxiety because of the pressure has been one of the biggest threats to modern human health, but the way is always more than problems




Thank find with everybody together, to share with the most simple and harmonious way to relieve yourself.




 




Package Content:




1X Fun Sided Release Adults Toy



















Item Specifics




Brand :


Unbranded




Type :


Educational toys, Interactive toys




Style :


Stick




Material :


Wood











May 26, 2017