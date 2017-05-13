electronic heated system and lithium batteries

Dear，Thank you for your emailShengyang Tech. Co., Ltd. which is mainly R&D and manufacture heating system in gloves, jackets, shoes,caps, blanket etc. We had designed 5V heating system that means no need batteries, if you have powerbank, it also can working. and heating system with APP control temperature with bluetooth. etc.We hope to have the chance to cooperate with you in the nearly future. We are sure we can meet your requirements based on our high quality, best price, good services and prompt shipment etc. Welcome OEM&ODM.Best RegardsAndy WuTel:+86-0752-2149620Fax:+86-0752-2147052HP/WeChat/WhatsApp:+86 15899787037QQ:3269033289Address:No.3 Jinling Rd.,No.14 Zhongkai District,Huizhou City,Guangdong Province,P.R.China