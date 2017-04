iPhone LCDs special deal in March

Hi,



This is Anita from RedParts, which specializes in iPhone & iPad parts such as LCDs, Digitizer, Battery etc to your local wholesale and chain repair stores.



Below are some of our special deal FYI:

iPhone 5/5S/5C LCDs: $9.90/pc

iPhone 6 LCDs: $14.50/pc

iPhone 7 LCDs: $94.5.00/pc

For more quotation and details, please just contact me.

Best Regards,

Anita

Sales Representative

RED PARTS CO.,LTD Trust comes from focus & profession.

Office: +86-755 89489801

Mobile: +86 151 7342 3855

Address: F4,1980 Cultural Creative Park, Minzhi Area,Shenzhen,China