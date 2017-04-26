Bluetooth music cap























Whatsapp / Cell Phone: +8615817402239





Email: sales@coretekgifts.com coremould@163.com



























Description:





Ideally suited

to those morning jogs, this Bluetooth wireless baseball cap with built in

headphones looks stylish and brings the added bonus of wireless connectivity.





So as well as

keeping the sun out of your eyes it will let you listen to music from Bluetooth

supported devices like your phone.





With built in

headphones and Bluetooth 4.1 connectivity this hat is easy to connect to your

gadgets, such as smart phones, tablets, music players and other portable

devices.





Just put in the

ear buds and once paired this Bluetooth headset can receive music from your

phone or tablet.





without the

need for wires, and whats more the volume and track selection can be adjusted

directly from the cap itself, so there is no need to delve into your pocket to

bring out your phone.





Enjoy the

convenience of wireless connectivity as Bluetooth 4.1 provides a stable and

efficient connect between gadgets up to 10 meters away without interference, lag

or distortions.





The Bluetooth

receiver is light and compact with its own pouch tucked inside the cap. Don't

worry if the hat gets sweaty or dirty because if you need to wash it then the

earphones and receiver are easily removable and can be slid back into place

effortlessly after.





You can charge the item through

USB.

















Specifications:





chargeable

battery





charge via USB

Cable





long stand-by

time





Bluetooth

4.1





easy to connect

to your gadgets





suited to those

morning jogs





Bluetooth:

V4.1





Battery: 200mAh

polymer battery





Transmission

distance: about 10 meters





Channel:

stereo





Material:

Cotton





Depth of the

hat: 10cm





Length of brim:

9.5cm





Width of brim:

17.5cm





Hat

circumference: 56cm~68cm





Color: Black/Red/White/Blue





Package

Included:







1 x Bluetooth

Cap





1 x USB

cable





1 x

instruction

































Eva



Sales Manager







Shenzhen Coretek Technology Co., Ltd



Addr: Wealth Port, Xixiang, Bao'an, Shenzhen, China



Tel: +86 755 3355 2921 Fax: +86 755 2909 0871



E-mail: sales@coretekgifts.com Skype:usbmaker01



Cell: +86 15817402239 WeChat: ReadyGo2014



¡òEnvironment ¡òEducation ¡òEthics