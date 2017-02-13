Your faithful supplier of precision machining parts

Dear friend,

Good day! We specialized in precision machining parts for more than 20 years.

We can do Swiss Screw Machining, CNC Turning, CNC Milling, Cleaning, Plating, heat treatment etc.

Custom Machining Parts Such as Valve Stems, shafts, contact pins, Sensor housing, Insert nuts, Stainless steel fittings or other parts obey customer drawing etc.

Please kindly visit our company website for details . If our products & service can help for your business, welcome to contact me, you will get lower price, faster delivery and same quality.

Best regards,

Echo Hu

Tel: +86 701 581 1116

Fax: +86 701 581 2988