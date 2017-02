Hi, Here is a Led Lighting manufacturer from china for Industrial Lighting, Commercial Lighting and Decoration Lighting.I got your contact from the fair and your web http://palmaddict.typepad.com/,Glad to know that you are a leading importer of various Lighting products.Please see belows brief introduce of our products :Engineering search lightFor more information , Pls contact with us asap .Best RegardsDuke Deng2017-02-25 11:19:08N8