« Disney & Sedex audit factory for earphone | Main | Your faithful supplier of precision machining parts »

Disney & Sedex audit factory for earphone

Nice to meet you, this's Cherry from Shenzhen Hengxintai Electronics Co.,Ltd , which is a manufactuer specializing in wired earphones, bluetooth headphones, LED headphones and all various headphones.
We passed Disney Audit & Sed-ex Audit(Pillar4), CE, ROHS , BQB.
please contact us. Your prompt reply will be appreciated.  
Many thanks and Best Regards
Cherry
Shenzhen Hengxintai Electronics Co.,Ltd.
Disney Audit & Sedex Pillar 4 Audit Factory
 

February 13, 2017 |