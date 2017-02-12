12V/36V/48V/100V etc battery system

Dear Sir&Madam
Wish
everything goes well with you!
Now I am writing for let you know that I am
Cindy from LUS battery,
provide lithium batteries(lisocl2) and rechargeable
batteries(NI-MH.NI-CD.LI-POLYMER &18650 26650 cell).
Any comments by
return will be much appreciated.
It will be our big pleasure if we have
opportunities to be on severice of you in near future.
Thanks &
B.Regards
Cindy
*****************************************************************************
Lu's
Technology Co.,Limited
Add:Building No. 3, Jing He Road, Yan Wu Village, Da
Ling Shan Town, Dong Guan City, Guang Dong Province
523838
Tel:+86-769-82936164
Skype:
cindylu0208
UNSUBSCRIBE