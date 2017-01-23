small precision turned parts

Dear friend,
Good day!
We specialized in precision parts machining for more than 10 years.
Our product range includes:
* CNC Turning Parts
* CNC Milling Parts
* Precision CNC Machining
* Custom Machining Parts
Such as auto parts, small shaft,contact pin,ferrule flange,knurled nut,pogo pin,or other parts obey custome drawing.etc.
Please kindly visit our company website for details .
If our products & service can help for your business, welcome to contact me, you will get lower price, faster delivery and same quality.
Best regards,
John Hsu
Tel: +86 701 581 116
Fax: +86 701 581 2988