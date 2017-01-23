small precision turned parts



Dear friend,



Good day!

We specialized in precision parts machining for more than 10 years.



Our product range includes:

* CNC Turning Parts

* CNC Milling Parts

* Precision CNC Machining

* Custom Machining Parts



Such as auto parts, small shaft,contact pin,ferrule flange,knurled nut,pogo pin,or other parts obey custome drawing.etc.



Please kindly visit our company website for details .



If our products & service can help for your business, welcome to contact me, you will get lower price, faster delivery and same quality.



Best regards,



John Hsu

Tel: +86 701 581 116

Fax: +86 701 581 2988