2016 C Type Reverse Umbrella Double Layer Rain
Women parasol Paraguas Men Umbrella Sunny Windproof Parapluie Handfree
Umbrella
Reverse Umbrella cloth: Pongee
Color:
Red/Yellow/Blue......an so on
Weight:
about 650 g (manual measuring, a slight error, in kind prevail)
Diameter:
About 112cm
Specification:
S/ML55CM * 8k aluminum bone
SPF
(UPF) : UPF > 40, and T (UVA) < 5%
Of
all the umbrella fabric Pongee is recognized as the best fabrics absorb
ultraviolet light effect, can reach UV50 + professional indicators
The
ultraviolet light shade effect is as high as 99.99%!
Product features:
1. reverse inclusion, wet umbrella fold within, different from the conventional umbrella
2. hands
free type c curved handle, comfort to prevent hand
3. can
be as creative gifts parents, family, friends, colleagues, lovers
Notes:
Jitter before opening umbrella, umbrella open nature, so as to avoid the broken umbrella is awry
Package: 1 x
C-shape Free Handle Umbrella
Glad to
get your order ...
Best
regards
Eva
Zhu
Sales
Manager
Shenzhen Coretek Technology Co.,
Ltd
Wealth
Port, Xixiang, Bao'an, Shenzhen, China
Whatsapp:
+86 158 17402239
WeChat:
ReadyGo2014
Skype:
usbmaker01
Email:
sales@coretekgifts.com coremould@163.com
Reliable OEM & ODM for innovation
products